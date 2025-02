"In late 2018, Cobb became the first Georgia County to establish an Emergency Locator Marker (ELM) Program." (see https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/cc381030b383447b8cef00054491973d/ for more info) These location markers are a nice improvement for the trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Cobb County and the Park Service worked together to add them to the trails.