People

"Kindness is an inner desire that makes us want to do good things even if we do not get anything in return. It is the joy of our life to do them. When we do good things from this inner desire, there is kindness in everything we think, say, want and do." (Emanuel Swedenborg) This is one of the people we meet while hiking who took time to say hello to us and Sugar. Sugar is a very social dog who loves meeting people and other dogs.