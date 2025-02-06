Previous
Pathway by k9photo
Pathway

"If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress." (Barack Obama) In the case of a hiking trail a well-worn pathway is easily followed and eventually you complete the hike.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful trail and love the little red leaf.!
February 6th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Lovely black and white.
February 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shadows and great on black.
February 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line, light and shadows
February 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good leading line
February 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking B&W shot.
February 6th, 2025  
