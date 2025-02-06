Sign up
Previous
Photo 1640
Pathway
"If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress." (Barack Obama) In the case of a hiking trail a well-worn pathway is easily followed and eventually you complete the hike.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
6
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
trail
,
pathway
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful trail and love the little red leaf.!
February 6th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Lovely black and white.
February 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shadows and great on black.
February 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line, light and shadows
February 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good leading line
February 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely looking B&W shot.
February 6th, 2025
