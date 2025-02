Footsteps

"If you take each challenge one step at a time, with faith in every footstep, your strength and understanding will increase." (James E. Faust) We went on a 5-mile hike so there were many footsteps and pawsteps to complete this loop trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park. Sugar had a great time romping in the water, digging in the sand along the shore, and greeting people and dogs along the trail.