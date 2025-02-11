Previous
Building by k9photo
Photo 1645

Building

We passed by these mill ruins when we hiked the White Trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park. There is a large viewing platform from which this photo was taken. See https://www.georgiatrust.org/preservation-awards/sweetwater-state-park-mill-ruins/ for information about this historical building.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
That sure is vintage, fabulous capture and info.
February 11th, 2025  
