Photo 1645
Building
We passed by these mill ruins when we hiked the White Trail at Sweetwater Creek State Park. There is a large viewing platform from which this photo was taken. See
https://www.georgiatrust.org/preservation-awards/sweetwater-state-park-mill-ruins/
for information about this historical building.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1838
photos
91
followers
88
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th February 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
building
,
mill
,
ruins
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Diana
ace
That sure is vintage, fabulous capture and info.
February 11th, 2025
