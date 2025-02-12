Previous
Jewelry by k9photo
Photo 1646

Jewelry

“Jewelry is like the perfect spice -- it complements what’s already there.” (Diane Von Furstenberg, fashion designer) These ruby earrings were a gift from my parents and so I treasure this jewelry.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 12th, 2025  
KWind ace
Very pretty!
February 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 12th, 2025  
