Previous
Photo 1646
Jewelry
“Jewelry is like the perfect spice -- it complements what’s already there.” (Diane Von Furstenberg, fashion designer) These ruby earrings were a gift from my parents and so I treasure this jewelry.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
3
1
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th February 2025 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
earrings
,
ruby
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
February 12th, 2025
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
February 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 12th, 2025
