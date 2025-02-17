"After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music." (Aldous Huxley)
I always wanted to play the drums so when I saw an ad for the panda drum I decided to try it out. This is the first composition in the songbook that came with the drum purchase merged with a photo of the drum. Here's a link to how this composition should sound https://youtu.be/28HI8C2VYdQ?si=KWv6hcKVBwlVkZIx but of course my version still sounds like a beginner. You might just recognize the melody!