Balance by k9photo
Balance

"Faith gives you an inner strength and a sense of balance and perspective in life." (Gregory Peck) I had to use some creative staging to get this shot.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
LTaylor
I enjoyed your run of Red
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags
Good one!
February 22nd, 2025  
bkb in the city
Well done
February 22nd, 2025  
Diana
Interesting shot and great quote.
February 22nd, 2025  
KWind
Clever and effective image!
February 22nd, 2025  
