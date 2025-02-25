Sign up
Previous
Photo 1659
Glassware
"Don't worry if your glass is half full or half empty, be glad you have a glass." (Vince Gareffa's autobiography) These are not shot glasses! These are juice glasses with a little cranberry juice for my splash of red.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1852
photos
92
followers
89
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th February 2025 12:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
glassware
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect and creative.
February 25th, 2025
