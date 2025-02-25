Previous
Glassware by k9photo
Glassware

"Don't worry if your glass is half full or half empty, be glad you have a glass." (Vince Gareffa's autobiography) These are not shot glasses! These are juice glasses with a little cranberry juice for my splash of red.
25th February 2025

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect and creative.
February 25th, 2025  
