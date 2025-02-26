Sign up
Previous
Photo 1660
Pantry
"Life is a combination of magic and pasta." (Federico Fellini) These are just a few staples that we keep stocked in our pantry. I think I may just make some pasta tonight!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1853
photos
92
followers
89
following
454% complete
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th February 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
pantry
,
orzo
,
rotini
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
angel-hair
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice. I like it.
February 26th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks so nice against the black background!
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice selection.
February 26th, 2025
