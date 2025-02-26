Previous
Pantry by k9photo
Pantry

"Life is a combination of magic and pasta." (Federico Fellini) These are just a few staples that we keep stocked in our pantry. I think I may just make some pasta tonight!
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice. I like it.
February 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks so nice against the black background!
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice selection.
February 26th, 2025  
