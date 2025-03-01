Sign up
Previous
Photo 1663
Purple 1
"By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower," (Rabindranath Tagore) I This flower is part of a bouquet I bought a couple weeks ago yet it's beauty is still living on.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1857
photos
92
followers
89
following
455% complete
View this month »
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Latest from all albums
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
194
1663
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th February 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
petals
,
rainbow2025
