Previous
Red 1 by k9photo
Photo 1665

Red 1

"Of all the hues, reds have the most potency. If there is one electric blue, a dozen reds are so charged. Use them to punctuate white, burn into bronzes, or dynamite black." (Jack Lenor Larsen, American textile designer, author and collector) I am going to use a different object each day of a week and a different edit each week during this rainbow month. This week it's twirls and today is red felt triangles and squares.After all the blacks in February I am choosing a white background to brighten things up.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
March 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
This is delightful!
March 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact