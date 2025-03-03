Red 1

"Of all the hues, reds have the most potency. If there is one electric blue, a dozen reds are so charged. Use them to punctuate white, burn into bronzes, or dynamite black." (Jack Lenor Larsen, American textile designer, author and collector) I am going to use a different object each day of a week and a different edit each week during this rainbow month. This week it's twirls and today is red felt triangles and squares.After all the blacks in February I am choosing a white background to brighten things up.