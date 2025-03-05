Previous
Yellow 1 by k9photo
Yellow 1

"A bell's not a bell 'til you ring it, A song's not a song 'til you sing it, Love in your heart wasn't put there to stay, Love isn't love 'til you give it away!" (Oscar Hammerstein II) This started out as a bell about 2" in size.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
March 5th, 2025  
