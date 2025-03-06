Sign up
Photo 1668
Green 1
“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.” (Pedro Calderon de la Barca) Green has always been my favorite color and these pipe cleaners made a nice twirl abstract.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
rainbow2025
,
pipe-cleaners
Susan Wakely
ace
Liking that each swirl is different.
March 6th, 2025
