Green 1 by k9photo
Green 1

“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.” (Pedro Calderon de la Barca) Green has always been my favorite color and these pipe cleaners made a nice twirl abstract.
6th March 2025

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
Liking that each swirl is different.
March 6th, 2025  
