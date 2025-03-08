Sign up
Previous
Photo 1670
Purple 2
"Life and death are one thread, the same line viewed from different sides." (Lao Tau) Embroidery thread comes in many colors and gives nice texture.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1864
photos
92
followers
89
following
457% complete
View this month »
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
thread
,
twirl
,
rainbow2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful purple swirl!
March 8th, 2025
KV
ace
Super swirl!
March 8th, 2025
