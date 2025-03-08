Previous
Purple 2 by k9photo
Photo 1670

Purple 2

"Life and death are one thread, the same line viewed from different sides." (Lao Tau) Embroidery thread comes in many colors and gives nice texture.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beautiful purple swirl!
March 8th, 2025  
Super swirl!
March 8th, 2025  
