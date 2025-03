"Blue on blue, heartache on heartacheBlue on blue now that we are throughBlue on blue, heartache on heartacheAnd I find I can't get over losing you" (lyrics by Bobby Vinton) For some reason this song popped into my head looking at this photo for blue day today. You can listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/6xzRpbFD6oU?si=PP3MZ8-JTvU67wNd