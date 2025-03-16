"Almost all words do have color, and nothing is more pleasant than to utter a pink word and see someone's eyes light up and know it is a pink word for him or her, too." (Gladys Taber) Gladys Taber was an author and columnist who lived from 1899 to 1980. Based on this quote she must have had Grapheme–color synesthesia in which letters, words, and numbers are linked with colors. (for info about this synthesis see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grapheme–color_synesthesia ) And so ends my week of waves!