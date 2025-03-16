Previous
Pink 3 by k9photo
Pink 3

"Almost all words do have color, and nothing is more pleasant than to utter a pink word and see someone's eyes light up and know it is a pink word for him or her, too." (Gladys Taber) Gladys Taber was an author and columnist who lived from 1899 to 1980. Based on this quote she must have had Grapheme–color synesthesia in which letters, words, and numbers are linked with colors. (for info about this synthesis see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grapheme–color_synesthesia ) And so ends my week of waves!
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking pink one.
March 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great patterns that bring to mind a Native American design!
March 16th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Nice pink and love the patterns
March 16th, 2025  
