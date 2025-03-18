Previous
Orange 3 by k9photo
Photo 1680

Orange 3

"If love were a color, it'd be orange. Not because that's a romantic color, but because it's the sweetest." (Jarod Kintz) This quote makes me think of the oranges we have been enjoying. They are sweet and juicy.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
March 18th, 2025  
