Pink 4

"In pink, goes with everything

Beautiful from head to toe

I'm read' to go, you know, you know

It's pink

Good enough to drink

We like all the colors, but pink just looks so good on us" (lyrics by Lizzo, Pink, movie Barbie). I am more of a green-blue person but pink is a pretty color. For this image I used one shear on the background and another on the artists markers in the foreground. I played a bit with the slider points to get the double-shear arches for the foreground. And that's a wrap for my week of shear distortions.