Pink 4 by k9photo
Photo 1685

Pink 4

"In pink, goes with everything
Beautiful from head to toe
I'm read' to go, you know, you know
It's pink
Good enough to drink
We like all the colors, but pink just looks so good on us" (lyrics by Lizzo, Pink, movie Barbie). I am more of a green-blue person but pink is a pretty color. For this image I used one shear on the background and another on the artists markers in the foreground. I played a bit with the slider points to get the double-shear arches for the foreground. And that's a wrap for my week of shear distortions.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
461% complete

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely effect
March 23rd, 2025  
