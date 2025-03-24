Previous
Red 4 by k9photo
Photo 1686

Red 4

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples."
(Mother Teresa) This week is zig zag week and the first option is pond ripples. The circular background is AI generated.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

