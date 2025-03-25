Previous
Orange 4 by k9photo
Photo 1687

Orange 4

"I have begun to think of life as a series of ripples widening out from an original center." (Seamus Heaney) The zig zag distortion is more evident in this image than yesterday's image.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan
Visually pleasing. Great color and texture.
March 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous image, lovely colour and zig zag.
March 25th, 2025  
