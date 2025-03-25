Sign up
Previous
Photo 1687
Orange 4
"I have begun to think of life as a series of ripples widening out from an original center." (Seamus Heaney) The zig zag distortion is more evident in this image than yesterday's image.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1885
photos
92
followers
89
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
zig-zag
,
flat-lay
,
rainbow2025
,
theme-march2025
,
embroidery-thread
Susan
Visually pleasing. Great color and texture.
March 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous image, lovely colour and zig zag.
March 25th, 2025
