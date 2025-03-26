Previous
Yellow 4 by k9photo
Photo 1688

Yellow 4

"In the town where I was born
Lived a man who sailed to sea
And he told us of his life
In the land of submarines
So we sailed onto the sun
Till we found a sea of green
And we lived beneath the waves
In our yellow submarine"
(the Beatles, Yellow Submarine https://youtu.be/m2uTFF_3MaA?si=qHghoKTQSYI8DBVK ) To me the paint chips look like saw blades. There's another song that called Yellow Light by Pharrell Williams that has this line in it:
"When the stupid gets injected
The sunlight's the best disinfectant"
which makes me hope they we gets lots of sunshine in D.C. during the next 4 years.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful, reminds of sunny days
March 26th, 2025  
