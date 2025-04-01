Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk by k9photo
Photo 1694

Red Shouldered Hawk

"Anyone who has ever stopped to watch a hawk in flight will know that this is one of the natural world's most elegant phenomena." (John Burnside) We have a pair of hawks checking out the nest in our yard as well as our neighbor's yard.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
How exciting fingers crossed they will nest in your yard
April 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
How wonderful that will be, if they take up residence!
April 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
I love seeing hawks, but a peril to our sparrows when they come to our yard...
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact