Photo 1694
Red Shouldered Hawk
"Anyone who has ever stopped to watch a hawk in flight will know that this is one of the natural world's most elegant phenomena." (John Burnside) We have a pair of hawks checking out the nest in our yard as well as our neighbor's yard.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th March 2025 12:33pm
Tags
bird
hawk
Michelle
How exciting fingers crossed they will nest in your yard
April 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
How wonderful that will be, if they take up residence!
April 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
I love seeing hawks, but a peril to our sparrows when they come to our yard...
April 1st, 2025
