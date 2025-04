Red Maple Coming Alive

"Like the bud of a flower or shrub or tree - or the birth of a baby - a time will come for us when the difficulty of holding tightly on to something will force us to take a risk, to make a change, to dare to blossom." (littlesaps.com) I took this last week when I walked around our yard trying to capture the buds and blooms since the blossoming seemed to be happening quickly.