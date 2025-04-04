Previous
Red Azalea by k9photo
Red Azalea

"Never yet was a Springtime when the buds forgot to bloom." (Margaret Elizabeth Sangster) Another azalea view from my walk around our yard. This one is full of blooms now along with all the other trees and flowers bursting forth.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
