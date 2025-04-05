Sign up
Photo 1698
Forsythia
“Forsythia that I thought had been dozed into oblivion sprang up and misted the foundations with lemon icing I yearn for all winter.” (Anne Rivers Siddons, The House Next Door) This forsythia plant is near our mailbox at the end of our driveway.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
1
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1898
photos
93
followers
90
following
465% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th March 2025 10:19am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
yellow
,
forsythia
vaidas
ace
Nice
April 5th, 2025
