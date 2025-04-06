Crepe Myrtle Branches

These same branches are now, just a week later, full of new green leaves. Many birds use our crepe myrtle branches as a perch as they fly to and from our bird feeders. I just liked the simplicity of the branches and this edit reminded me of Japanese etchings. On another note, there is a storm front that is being called an atmospheric river and is predicted to bring 2"- 5" of rain between today and tomorrow. It has already brought major flooding and spawned tornados as it marches closer to us. So today we plan on staying home and reading, hoping that our basement repairs hold against the rain.