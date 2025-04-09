Sign up
Previous
Photo 1702
Poplar Branches Overhead
We are headed on a camping trip and will not have good connectivity.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th March 2025 10:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
poplar
Mags
ace
A very lovely shot with that blue sky in the background.
April 9th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful blue sky, enjoy your trip
April 9th, 2025
