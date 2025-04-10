Sign up
Photo 1703
Dogwood
Flowering dogwood by our campsite at Little Arrow Resort next to Little River in the Smoky Mountains
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
4
365
iPhone 15 Pro
10th April 2025 11:28am
Tags
dogwood
