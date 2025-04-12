Previous
Horse in Cades Cove by k9photo
Horse in Cades Cove

This horse seemed to want attention as it stood by the fence next to the road thru Cades Cove. I had to step back because it kept swinging its head towards me. It’s one of the horses used for trail rides.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beautiful capture!
April 12th, 2025  
