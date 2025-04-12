Sign up
Previous
Photo 1705
Horse in Cades Cove
This horse seemed to want attention as it stood by the fence next to the road thru Cades Cove. I had to step back because it kept swinging its head towards me. It’s one of the horses used for trail rides.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1905
photos
94
followers
90
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th April 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
cades-cove
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 12th, 2025
