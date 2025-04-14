Previous
Common Violet by k9photo
Photo 1707

Common Violet

This violet was growing below the viburnum bush near our campsite.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely rich colour.
April 14th, 2025  
