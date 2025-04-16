Sign up
Photo 1709
Moon over Johnson City
We spent the night in Johnson City, TN to have some work done on our camper. This is what I saw as I walked our dog Sugar this morning.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1909
photos
95
followers
90
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th April 2025 6:51am
Tags
moon
,
morning
