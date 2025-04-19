Sign up
Photo 1712
Lily Buds
"From. bud to bloom - a reminder that progress is a journey, nit just a destination." (
https://flowersbloomhope.com)
These beautiful lily buds were at a local home improvement store.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1913
photos
96
followers
91
following
469% complete
View this month »
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th April 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
,
buds
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful buds.
April 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty buds, a promise of more beauty to come when they bloom.
April 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
April 20th, 2025
