Lily Buds by k9photo
Lily Buds

"From. bud to bloom - a reminder that progress is a journey, nit just a destination." ( https://flowersbloomhope.com) These beautiful lily buds were at a local home improvement store.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful buds.
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty buds, a promise of more beauty to come when they bloom.
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful…
April 20th, 2025  
