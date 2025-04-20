Previous
Lily by k9photo
Photo 1713

Lily

"Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and Hallelujah is our song." (Pope John Paul II) Happy Easter!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful shape and colours so nicely captured.
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture with the sunlight on the flowers… pretty details & wonderful shadows… I’ve always loved Lilys…
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025  
Vesna
Happy Easter!
April 20th, 2025  
