Tiny Double Dutch Lily by k9photo
Tiny Double Dutch Lily

"The rose does best as a rose. Lilies make the best lilies. And look! You - the best you around!" (Rumi) This is another beautiful lily from a local home improvement store.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
