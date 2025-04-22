Previous
Bluestars in Bloom by k9photo
Bluestars in Bloom

“Stretching his hand up to reach the stars, too often man forgets the flowers at his feet." (Jeremy Bentham) These are the blooms from the buds I posted the other day for you @kali66
Kate

