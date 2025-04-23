Previous
Reaching for the Sky by k9photo
Photo 1716

Reaching for the Sky

Our rose bushes are just full of blooms so I thought I'd do a short series of rose photos. I took the photos 2 days ago before the rains came yesterday.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
April 23rd, 2025  
