Photo 1716
Reaching for the Sky
Our rose bushes are just full of blooms so I thought I'd do a short series of rose photos. I took the photos 2 days ago before the rains came yesterday.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
3
1
1
365
ILCE-6600
21st April 2025 4:53pm
red
,
roses
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful!
April 23rd, 2025
