Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1717
In the Shadows
Unlike the rose in yesterday's photo, this rose was down among the branches of the rose bush. I liked how there was sunlight and shadows on the petals.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1917
photos
96
followers
93
following
470% complete
View this month »
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st April 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
shadow
,
rose
Susan Wakely
ace
A beauty.
April 24th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
April 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous light
April 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close