Previous
Photo 1719
Happy Chappy Rose
"Whoever is happy will make others happy." (Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl) Our happy chappy rose bushes have struggled but they are blooming nicely this year.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1919
photos
96
followers
93
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st April 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
happy-chappy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The color and details on this are gorgeous!
April 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely rose blossom!
April 26th, 2025
