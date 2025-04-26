Previous
Happy Chappy Rose by k9photo
Happy Chappy Rose

"Whoever is happy will make others happy." (Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl) Our happy chappy rose bushes have struggled but they are blooming nicely this year.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Ann H. LeFevre
The color and details on this are gorgeous!
April 26th, 2025  
Mags
What a lovely rose blossom!
April 26th, 2025  
