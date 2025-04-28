Previous
Little Henry buds by k9photo
Little Henry buds

“The human memory is a salamander; it squiggles from point to point, slaloms its way improbably up walls and across ceilings.” (Will Ferguson) The buds of our Little Henry bushes always seem to be squiggles to me as they just go this way and that.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Sweet
April 28th, 2025  
These are so pretty… I’ve made a note of their name as I’d like to grow some too.
April 28th, 2025  
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2025  
@beverley365 it’s a kind of sweetspire bush/plant
April 28th, 2025  
