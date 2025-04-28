Sign up
Previous
Photo 1721
Little Henry buds
“The human memory is a salamander; it squiggles from point to point, slaloms its way improbably up walls and across ceilings.” (Will Ferguson) The buds of our Little Henry bushes always seem to be squiggles to me as they just go this way and that.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1921
photos
96
followers
94
following
471% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
28th April 2025 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
plant
,
buds
,
little-henry
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
April 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
These are so pretty… I’ve made a note of their name as I’d like to grow some too.
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2025
Kate
ace
@beverley365
it’s a kind of sweetspire bush/plant
April 28th, 2025
