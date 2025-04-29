Previous
Beginning to Bloom by k9photo
Beginning to Bloom

"At every stage of your life, you'll meet a different you, and that is because you are evolving." (Caelus) This little Henry bud is starting to bloom.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely capture and great quote to go with it
April 29th, 2025  
