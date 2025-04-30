Previous
Black Vultures by k9photo
Black Vultures

“Love in spring is like a dance in the sunshine: free, joyful, and unforgettable.” (unknown) I enjoyed watching these two vultures get cozy in our neighbor's yard.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
