Previous
Photo 1723
Black Vultures
“Love in spring is like a dance in the sunshine: free, joyful, and unforgettable.” (unknown) I enjoyed watching these two vultures get cozy in our neighbor's yard.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1923
photos
96
followers
94
following
472% complete
View this month »
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th April 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vultures
,
black-vultures
