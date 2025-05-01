Previous
Daisy by k9photo
Photo 1724

Daisy

“Daisies are the stars of the earth’s dreamscape.” ( https://intrepidquips.com) We have a small daisy plant by our mailbox that is producing several of these large daisies.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colour!
May 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh so pretty!
May 1st, 2025  
