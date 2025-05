Chinese Privet

"It blooms in late spring and has small white flowers. L. sinense fruit, though toxic to humans, are spread by birds, which can accelerate its takeover of native plant communities." (lewisginter.org) The white flowers are followed by dark purple to black berries in late fall and winter. It is one of the "dirty dozen" invasive species in The USA. It is native to China and was originally brought to the USA in the 1800s as an ornamental hedgerow plant.