Wings by k9photo
Wings

"You are born to fly, and in dreams you remember the soul has wings." (Robert Moss) The force is strong in these seed pods!
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and detail.
May 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty with great details.
May 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture, such beautiful colours
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty they look like wings
May 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha, your words made me smile 🤗
May 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty!
May 4th, 2025  
