Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1727
Wings
"You are born to fly, and in dreams you remember the soul has wings." (Robert Moss) The force is strong in these seed pods!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
6
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1927
photos
96
followers
94
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th April 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
maple
,
seed-pods
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail.
May 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty with great details.
May 4th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture, such beautiful colours
May 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
So pretty they look like wings
May 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha, your words made me smile 🤗
May 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty!
May 4th, 2025
