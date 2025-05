Cup Flower New Growth

"Standing tall at around six feet (more in wetter soils, less in drier soils), Cup Plant's yellow blossoms can be seen starting in July when the butterflies visit them, and then later when the birds begin to feed on its seeds. Throughout the growing season, the water held in the leaf cups attract birds and other critters looking for a drink." (from: prairiemoon.com ) Our cup flower plants are already about 2 feet tall.