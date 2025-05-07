Previous
More Happy Chappy Roses by k9photo
More Happy Chappy Roses

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” (John Lennon) These roses always put a smile on my face so they are well-named.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Such a pretty capture.
May 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Pretty little blooms.
May 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
Really pretty roses and lovely bokeh too! Fav (and a great quote- Wow, John Lennon!)
May 7th, 2025  
