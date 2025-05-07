Sign up
Photo 1729
More Happy Chappy Roses
“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” (John Lennon) These roses always put a smile on my face so they are well-named.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
3
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1929
photos
96
followers
95
following
473% complete
View this month »
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th April 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
gloria jones
ace
Such a pretty capture.
May 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Pretty little blooms.
May 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
Really pretty roses and lovely bokeh too! Fav (and a great quote- Wow, John Lennon!)
May 7th, 2025
