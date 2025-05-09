Sign up
Previous
Photo 1732
Clematis Closeup
"The close-up says everything." (Marlon Brando) Yesterday's bunch of clematis and this closeup are in a neighbor'd yard by their mailbox.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
5
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
clematis
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely texture and colour
May 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Quite spectacular… wonderful details
May 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful close up, details
May 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail.
May 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific close up.
May 9th, 2025
