Clematis Closeup by k9photo
Clematis Closeup

"The close-up says everything." (Marlon Brando) Yesterday's bunch of clematis and this closeup are in a neighbor'd yard by their mailbox.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely texture and colour
May 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Quite spectacular… wonderful details
May 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful close up, details
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail.
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific close up.
May 9th, 2025  
