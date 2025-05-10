Dianthus

"Dianthus (carnations) are popular flowering plants in the family Caryophyllaceae. The genus name Dianthus comes from two Greek Words: “Dios,” referring to the Greek god Zeus, and “anthos,” meaning flower; so, the name translates to “The flowers of God.”" (from: wayside gardens.com ) Once again these are from a neighbors yard by their mailbox.

We are headed out on another camping trip and will be on an island where connectivity is noted as non-existent. So although we will be taking photos we may not be able to upload or keep in touch.