Dianthus by k9photo
Photo 1733

Dianthus

"Dianthus (carnations) are popular flowering plants in the family Caryophyllaceae. The genus name Dianthus comes from two Greek Words: “Dios,” referring to the Greek god Zeus, and “anthos,” meaning flower; so, the name translates to “The flowers of God.”" (from: wayside gardens.com ) Once again these are from a neighbors yard by their mailbox.
We are headed out on another camping trip and will be on an island where connectivity is noted as non-existent. So although we will be taking photos we may not be able to upload or keep in touch.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
474% complete

Photo Details

