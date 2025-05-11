Sign up
Previous
Photo 1734
Daylily
“I have desired to go
Where springs not fail,
To fields where flies no sharp and sided hail
And a few lilies blow.”
(Gerard Manley Hopkins)
11th May 2025
11th May 25
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1934
photos
97
followers
95
following
View this month »
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daylily
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot.
May 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice poem to match
May 11th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful shot and vibrant colour. Fav.
May 11th, 2025
