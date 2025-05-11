Previous
Daylily by k9photo
Daylily

“I have desired to go
Where springs not fail,
To fields where flies no sharp and sided hail
And a few lilies blow.”
(Gerard Manley Hopkins)
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty shot.
May 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice poem to match
May 11th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful shot and vibrant colour. Fav.
May 11th, 2025  
